Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Discover solutions from 2,000+ exhibitors to advance your operations and network with colleagues at PACK EXPO International.
REGISTER TODAY

AI is Designing Perfect Custom Knee Implants

Generative Design uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to create patient-specific implants.

Tim Hayes
University Of Birmingham
University of Birmingham

Just like clothes come in different sizes, so do implants. When a patient needs a knee implant, there is a range of sizes and shapes available for their surgeon to choose from. But what if they could opt for a custom fit rather than “off-the-rack”? According to a recent Medgadget article, scientists at the UK’s University of Birmingham are looking to do just that. The team is using the Generative Design technique, which in the past has been used in designing cars and airplanes, to create lighter, stronger, and more personalized implants.

The process accounts for patient-specific biomechanical parameters, like body weight and activity level, to yield an optimal implant. To date, the researchers have used the technique to make High Tibial Osteotomy plates, and then manufactured the designs with electron beam powder bed fusion.

Related Stories
Reuters
Quick Hits
There are 199 Cryogenically Frozen People in AZ
Screen Shot 2022 04 18 At 2 48 25 Pm
Quick Hits
FDA OKs Shot for Pregnant Women to Prevent Whooping Cough in Baby
Imperial College London
Quick Hits
This Conductive Thread Creates Wearable Sensors for Garments
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Top Stories
HDA Traceability Seminar dispenser panel (from left): moderator Ronald Bone, HDA Consultant, Ronald N. Bone Consulting LLC; Ian Cannell, Kaiser Permanente; Lisa Schwartz, National Community Pharmacists Association; and Leon Nevers, H-E-B.
Traceability/Serialization
How Missing Traceability Data Might Affect Pharmacy Patients
If accurate and complete pharma traceability data isn't supplied to pharmacists, they may end up scrambling to serve the patients in front of them. Pharmacy leaders discuss how this may affect relationships with misbehaving suppliers.
Crb 0261
PMMI news
Industry Connections Abound at PACK EXPO International 2022
From left at the HDA Traceability Seminar: moderator Anita T. Ducca, HDA; Matt Sample, AmerisourceBergen Corporation; Arthi Nagaraj, Sanofi US; Julie Malone, Value Drug Company; and Michael Mazur, Pfizer Inc.
Traceability/Serialization
Experts Still Concerned About Exceptions Under DSCSA
Blue Cap Vial 5f31a2b73db3d
Cold chain/temperature control
ISTA: Introduction to BioPharma Cold Chain
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Sponsor Content
5 ways to embrace sustainability in healthcare packaging
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Take Healthcare Packaging's supply chain quiz to prove your knowledge!
Take Quiz
Test Your Supply Chain Smarts
Discover Our Content Hub
Access Healthcare Packaging's free educational content library!
Unlock Learning Here
Discover Our Content Hub
Products
Uhlmann Pack Expo 2022
Bottle Line
At PACK EXPO International, Uhlmann will present the first bottle line for solid dose products with an integrated metal detector and serialization unit.
Paperboard Solutions
Continuous Mixers
More Products
In Print
Healthcare Packaging July/August 2022
July/August 2022
Healthcare Packaging May/June 2022
May/June 2022
Healthcare Packaging March/April 2022
March/April 2022
Healthcare Packaging January/February 2022
January/February 2022
SubscribeArchives
Downloads
View more »
Hcp 2022 Emerging Brands Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Triumphs and Challenges in Sustainability
Hcp 2022 Sustainability Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare Packaging News Roundup: Sustainability
Hcp Top2021 Base Hero
Home
Healthcare Packaging's Most Popular Articles
Hcp Waste Reduction Base Hero
Sustainability
Healthcare's Sustainability Approach: Waste Reduction
View more »