Johnson & Johnson Pauses COVID-19 Vaccine Trial

A recent CNN article discussed drugmaker Johnson & Johnson’s decision to pause their COVID-19 vaccine trial. The announcement came last Monday, and is attributed to an unexplained illness in one of the volunteers. The company is unclear whether the patient received a placebo or the experimental vaccine, but that’s not uncommon in a large scale study like this, which involves 60,000 patients.

The company didn’t reveal details of the illness out of respect to the participant’s privacy, but the illness is being investigated by Johnson & Johnson and an independent board. The vaccine is one of six coronavirus vaccines currently being tested in the US, and only one of four trials in phase 3.