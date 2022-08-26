Attend PACK EXPO – this year’s can’t-miss event in Chicago, Oct 23-26.
Perspective: Making Traceability Accessible

In our July/Aug 2022 issue: One system on the horizon creates a digital fingerprint of an item for authentication with the ubiquitous smartphone. Plus: med device stability testing, UDI implementation, and more.

Aug 26, 2022
Screen Shot 2022 08 24 At 4 02 53 Pm

The quest for real-time authentication is necessary and beneficial, but the packaging community is still overcoming the challenges of implementing on a massive scale. 

Individual manufacturers employ traceability systems that must work interoperably with downstream platforms, trading partners, and sometimes end users, whose technology they don’t control. Understandably, it can be a headache—but the industry will get there.

Our July/August issue cover story from Stephanie Neil focuses on Alitheon’s optical artificial intelligence system that can authenticate products by taking a picture with a mobile phone—a piece of tech that any downstream partner has. “FeaturePrint” identifies minute differences on the surface of an item, even individual tablets, and the image taken on the line is stored to create a digital baseline for future reference.

Also in traceability news, we talk with a unique device identification (UDI) expert about hurdles in implementing UDI on the global stage. Many of the issues that come up have nothing to do with coding and marking, but with how companies manage their med device portfolios across markets.

In design, check out our coverage of a burgeoning effort in reducing redundant med device packaging stability testing. This work may lead to a new minimum floor of stability for well-established materials under certain conditions, and allow for process upgrades more easily, provided the data supports claims. 

   

Get the July/August digital edition here.

Also in the issue:

Back to Basics: ISTA Standards 20 and 7E

Great Resignation Driving Employee Poaching

Delphon Puts Robots-as-a-Service to Work

Turntable Machine Packages Prefilled Syringes

Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Can No Longer Take a Pass on Sustainable Packaging

Dove Debuts Reusable Body Wash Packaging System


