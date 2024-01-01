Top 10 of 2023 - #4: Healthcare Packaging Takeback Programs 101

Whether via store drop-off or shipping from home, a number of packaging material re-use or takeback schemes have been implemented for consumer packaged goods. But the landscape is changing for healthcare, too.

Ellen Struthers is a principal consultant at Anthesis Group, a global sustainability consultancy that works across a variety of areas of environmental sustainability—carbon, green design, sustainable sourcing, life cycle analyses, circularity, and more.

At Pharmapack Europe 2023, she discussed that takeback case studies are emerging for life sciences product waste. (If you attended the[PACK]out in 2022, you may have seen Janssen’s safe returns device recovery program). Struthers discussed why a company might want to implement a takeback scheme, challenges her clients in healthcare face, and common principles for success.

