ProMach Appoints Director of Pharma Marketing

Mar 5th, 2021
Adam Rosenthal, Director of Pharma Marketing at ProMach
ProMach, a packaging machinery systems provider, announces the appointment of Adam Rosenthal to the position of director of marketing, Pharma business line. ProMach’s Pharma business line consists of the NJM, WLS, and Pharmaworks product brands, providing over 150 years of combined expertise to companies across the globe. Rosenthal is responsible for leading strategies and initiatives that promote ProMach’s packaging machinery for the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, biopharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

Says Tom McDaniel, senior vice president of Pharma at ProMach, “Adam and I have worked together in the past, and I’m excited he’s joined our team. He has an extensive marketing background as well as very relevant experience in other aspects of our business and industry. His varied skillset helps him understand and approach marketing from different angles with fresh eyes.”

Rosenthal brings 18 years of experience with pharmaceutical packaging equipment, accrued during his lengthy career at Syntegon (formerly Bosch Packaging Technology) where he held several positions of increasing responsibility. Recently, he was director of supply chain, IT, and marketing at Syntegon. He also has global key account experience. Rosenthal holds a bachelor’s degree in marketing from the University of Minnesota and a master’s in management from the College of St. Scholastica.

ProMach’s Pharma business line offers equipment for a variety of package formats, including bottles, vials, syringes, blister packs, and auto-injectors. Specifically, ProMach supplies high-performance bottle unscrambling, tablet counting, filling, capping, blister packing, labeling, coding/serialization, label printing, conveying, cottoning, and sealing systems, as well as complete pharmaceutical packaging lines for customers of all sizes and geographies.        

