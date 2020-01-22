Tekni-Plex Medical announces new global head of sales

Lazas will be leading global sales for the recently-formed business unit which includes nine manufacturing locations and products under the Colorite, Natvar and Dunn brand names. Tekni-Plex Medical provides polymer compounds, extruded tubing, and components for medical devices and other applications. Lazas joined Tekni-Plex in 2018 as senior director of sales optimization for medical components.

“Dan is a sales and business development executive with proven success in adding value to our medical device customers. Our goal is to be a trusted advisor, helping our customers make the best decisions on their most important business issues through deep engagement, expertise, innovation, and quality,” says Steve Penn, Senior Vice President, sales and marketing, and Interim Head of Tekni-Plex Medical.

Prior to joining Tekni-Plex he headed Lazas Marketing Group, a consulting company focused on sales training, marketing, and business development for polymer technology companies serving the medical device markets. Prior to this, he served as Vice President of sales and marketing for PolyMedex Discovery Group, and General Manager for Greene Tweed Medical.