Agreement for Development of Inhaled Cannabinoid Products

Kindeva Drug Delivery (Kindeva)–a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) in the pharmaceutical industry–and Breath of Life International (BOL Pharma)–a vertically integrated company in the medical cannabis and cannabinoid-based pharmaceutical industries–have signed an agreement to study the feasibility of multiple inhaled cannabinoid products.

Under the agreement, Kindeva will develop novel formulations of BOL Pharma’s cannabinoid-based drug products delivered by Kindeva’s metered-dose inhaler (MDI) technology. Subject to all required regulatory approvals, the products under development could go on to treat a range of central nervous system diseases, including autism spectrum disorder, epilepsy, and general severe pain and anxiety experienced as part of conditions such as palliative care and diabetic neuropathy. If successful, this early-stage activity could lead to the long-term commercial supply of regulated inhaled cannabinoid products, leveraging Kindeva’s commercial manufacturing capabilities and BOL's accumulated know-how and innovation in the field of medical cannabis.

Kindeva has experience solving complex drug delivery challenges in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences sectors. The company has over 60 years of development-driven innovation across multiple drug delivery technologies, including inhalation, transdermal, and microneedles. In inhalation, Kindeva’s list of achievements includes the invention of the world’s first MDI and the world’s first CFC-free MDI.

This announcement highlights the growing opportunity for inhalation to expand into adjacent therapy areas and indications. In recent years, Kindeva has been actively identifying and progressing new development opportunities in inhalation that go beyond asthma and COPD.

Due to heightened bioavailability compared to oral delivery, inhaled cannabinoids have the possibility to significantly reduce the dosage and reduce the variability currently observed with cannabinoid treatment, with the potential to also enhance the overall accuracy, safety, and efficacy, says Kindeva.

The products are being developed for multiple markets worldwide, including the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union. “With Kindeva as our partner, BOL pharma is committed to testing this best-in-class inhaler in clinical trials to establish the safety and efficacy in several unmet medical conditions in consultation with the FDA and EMA”, says Boaz Hirshberg MD, CMO of BOL Pharma.