Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #7: Annual Package Design Gallery

Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #7: the Annual OTC Package Design Gallery, including trends on the aisles.

Dec 24th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 12 21 At 3 04 55 Pm

Next in our top 10 of 2020, we feature a scrollable gallery of over-the-counter packaging, evaluating pros and cons from a user perspective.

Each year, Healthcare Packaging evaluates an array of over-the-counter product packaging designs, assessing the pros and cons from a user perspective. This year’s gallery was a bit out to the norm. Due to the pandemic and related headlines in the news, certain products were out of stock including many heartburn medications such as Pepcid, some pain relievers, thermometers, alcohol, and sanitizers/first aid.

Trends on the Shelves in 2020

  • More products in recyclable or compostable paper tubes
  • Matte finishes on labels or containers
  • More home test kits based on blood droplets and cheek swabs, including thyroid function and vitamin deficiency tests…

Continue to the full article here.

Screen Shot 2020 12 21 At 3 04 55 Pm
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #7: Annual Package Design Gallery
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. Coming in at #7: the Annual OTC Package Design Gallery, including trends on the aisles.
Dec 24th, 2020
Inspired by the water-repellent lotus leaf, the wrap can be used as packaging or can be shrink-wrapped onto surfaces to fight the spread of MRSA, salmonella and more.
Counting Down the Top 10 Articles of 2020 - #9: Anti-Microbial Wrap Offers Promise
Join us as we look back at the most-read Healthcare Packaging stories of 2020. At #9, we cover research from McMaster University on a new wrap inspired by lotus leaves.
Dec 22nd, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 11 11 At 10 52 29 Am
Next Gen Induction Cap Sealer is Backward Compatible
New features on the new generation include mechanically and electrically integrated stalled-bottle sensors.
Nov 11th, 2020
Best of Show Award Winner & Household Products—Structural Design for Gorilla Super Glue Micro Precise by Product Ventures.
2020 Ameristar Award Winners Announced
The Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP) announced the winners of the 2020 AmeriStar Package Award competition. There were 27 winners, including six student award winners.
Oct 28th, 2020
Tri Seal Luxe Seal 2 Piece Induction Seal Liners
Tri-Seal to Present Live Demos at PACK EXPO Connects
Tri-Seal, a Tekni-Plex business, will presents four live demos about closure liners and related equipment during PACK EXPO Connects.
Oct 27th, 2020
1 Ambient Getty Images 826749008
Q&A: Non-Profit Launches Sustainable Procurement Guide in Healthcare
11 Questions on how a non-profit organization is guiding healthcare purchasing decisions and what manufacturers need to know.
Oct 6th, 2020
The combination of Flexi-Cap and Booklet-Label blinds the vial and offers ample space for product information in several languages.
CSL Behring Uses Specialty Label System to Blind Vials for Clinical Trials
There are visible differences between the candidate and the placebo in this international Phase III trial. The blinding system combines a cap system that completely covers the vial with a booklet label for multilingual product information.
Sep 17th, 2020
Nelipak Logo
Nelipak Laboratory Services Receives ISO/IEC 17025 Accreditation
Nelipak Laboratory Services announced its Clara, Ireland laboratory received ISO/IEC 17025 accreditation from the Irish National Accreditation Board (INAB).
Sep 11th, 2020
Price Container Horiz Logo
TricorBraun Acquires Price Container and Packaging
TricorBraun announced it has acquired Price Container and Packaging, a rigid packaging distributor serving primarily the industrial and food markets.
Sep 4th, 2020
Oliver Flyer Image With Hcp
Oliver Healthcare Packaging acquires Kansas City Design
Forms new premium design business serving the pharmaceutical and biologics market.
Aug 25th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 08 21 At 12 26 41 Pm
Companies Collaborate To Launch Anti-Microbial Packaging Film
The development—with applications including flow wraps, lidding films, and pouches—does not replace the need for careful hand washing, but can inhibit the spread of cross-contamination on packaging substrates that are not usually subject to cleaning.
Aug 21st, 2020
3 C90649 D D421 464 F 9 Fe1 906 A73 A2 Bc7 F
Small Batch Skin- and Haircare Line Offers Glass Packaging on a Budget
After making the switch from a career in occupational therapy, a former hand specialist offers a variety of personal care products with cruelty-free, natural ingredients in recyclable packaging.
Aug 19th, 2020
Canesten Tube For Bayer Copy
Neopac Wins Pair of “Tube of the Year” Awards from European Tube Manufacturers Association
PLASTIC RECYCLED TUBE and Stylo Polyfoil Tube with Spatula Applicator take top honors.
Aug 18th, 2020
Pw 58321 Pharmapack For Web
Pharmapack Moves to May 2021
New date combines a Paris spring with the valuable pharma packaging event.
Aug 4th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 28 At 2 44 16 Pm
2020 Healthcare Package Design Gallery
Months and years go into designing an over-the-counter package to ensure the consumer can safely use it, often in mere seconds.
Jul 28th, 2020
Blisters 002 0
Study Evaluates Benefits of Atmosphere Control in Blisters
Companies partnered to (1) compare the efficacy of Activ-Blister packaging configurations with cold-form foil in maintaining the stability of a model tableted drug product and (2) compare results to an Accelerated Stability Assessment Program study.
Jul 22nd, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 20 At 1 06 35 Pm
Perlen: Ultra-High Barrier PVdC for Blisters
The new MultiLayer ultra 280 combines increased water vapor and oxygen barrier in a sandwich structure that protects the PVdC layer from external damage.
Jul 20th, 2020
Pet Bottle Picture Resized
Pretium Packaging Announces Expansion of its PET Manufacturing Facilities
Pretium Packaging made a $5 million dollar investment in PET stretch blow molding equipment and infrastructure in 6 of its 19 manufacturing locations.
Jul 17th, 2020
Regular Compact Cotton Icecream Gj Copy
Tampons in an Ice Cream Pint Make a Whimsical Statement
Feminine care company Rael launches a unique recyclable carton in stores and online.
Jul 1st, 2020
Automated transfer station of product into coating machine
SiO2 Materials Science Receives $143 Million Contract from U.S. Government
Contract to accelerate capacity scale-up of advanced primary packaging platform for COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics. Company will add 200 high-skilled, manufacturing jobs.
Jun 13th, 2020
More in Package design
Screen Shot 2020 06 11 At 8 40 56 Am
Honeywell: Aclar Edge Polymer Bottles and Vials
For oral liquid and sterile injectables, the technology provides an alternative to glass, minimizing product loss resulting from breakage.
Jun 11th, 2020
Placon Logo Simply Better Packaging
Placon Investing in Medical Capacity Expansion
Placon is doubling the size of its manufacturing in Elkhart, Ind. to increase capacity to meet the growing demand for its medical packaging.
Jun 9th, 2020
3 Comar Buena Expansion Website 1536x499
Comar to Expand East Coast Footprint
Comar, a healthcare plastic packaging, device and component supplier, is pleased to announce a major capacity expansion of our Buena plant operations by building a new offsite location in Vineland, New Jersey.
Jun 2nd, 2020
Klöckner Barrier Film (KBF) facility in central Virginia.
Klöckner Pentaplast Expands in North America to Support the Pharmaceutical Market
Klöckner Pentaplast, a manufacturer of pharmaceutical barrier packaging films, broke ground on a large expansion at its Klöckner Barrier Film (KBF) facility in central Virginia in the United States.
Jun 1st, 2020
Hero
Paper Tube Co.: Child-Resistant Paper Tube Packaging
EcoVault is a patented, child-resistant tube for packaging cannabis to supplements.
May 27th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 26 At 1 00 22 Pm
In Memoriam: Packaging Pioneer John M. Bitner
His accomplished 50+ year career blended art, and design and engineering in packaging, and spanned multiple market signets and disciplines.
May 21st, 2020
Sto3as0000003eps
Toppan Develops Paper-Based Tube-Pouch to Reduce Plastic Use
Paper-based material for body of easy to squeeze tube-shaped pouch further reduces plastic volume.
May 26th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 05 21 At 1 30 14 Pm
Human Factors Expert Interprets Nurses’ Wishes
Whether in the healthcare setting or the home, an end user may desire one packaging feature, but actually need another.
May 21st, 2020
B9a37f92 C29b 45b5 975b 020adb1d53e6
Nelipak Healthcare Packaging Launches ‘Nelipak Academy’ Webinar Series
Learning series to provide participants with knowledge to make informed decisions about healthcare packaging.
May 21st, 2020
Along with a new focus on function, Ethan’s has changed the color of each bottle to reflect the shots’ unique flavors and primary ingredients.
Function-Focused Rebrand for Wellness Shots
Organic energy shot company Ethan’s redesigns the labels for its 2-oz shots to clearly convey the occasion of use for each as well as emphasize the flavor and ingredient profiles.
May 20th, 2020
Polyfoil Mmb Recycled Tube
Continuing Sustainability Efforts, Neopac Moves Toward Mono-Material Barrier Tubes Designed for Recyclability
The company is in the development stages of food- and pharma-grade tube systems that align with existing recycling processes.
May 18th, 2020
Experts opened unbranded packaging as if they were in the field, with the livefeed cast on screens in the main HealthPack conference room.
Recycling Device Packaging in the Operating Room
Two healthcare veterans discussed how recycling fits (or doesn’t) into their fast-paced OR operations at the Nurses’ Panel at HealthPack.
Apr 30th, 2020