Poseidon: Call to Participate in Pre-Commercial Ocean Freight Trials

The Poseidon Integrated Ocean Freight Program was launched in 2017 to address long-standing quality, safety, and service issues associated with the long-haul transportation of pharmaceutical products.

COVID-19 immunization will require a tremendous drug distribution effort, and Poseidon is gearing up for new trials.

Building on data from its large-scale summer and winter field trials showing the validity of its collaborative ocean-freight model for safe transport of vaccines and drugs, Poseidon is inviting pharmaceutical manufacturers to register their interest in final ocean-freight trials.

As Alan Kennedy, director at Poseidon, says in a post on LinkedIn, “Governments and the pharma industry need to WAKE UP. We need a MULTI-MODAL approach to COVID-19 vaccine transportation. Ahead of us lies nothing less than a mind-boggling logistics challenge, the scale of which, in health industry terms at least, is completely unprecedented. The fact is we need a HIGHLY-CO-ORDINATED, MODALLY INTEGRATED vaccine distribution strategy that takes into account the cost, capacity and sustainability realities of today.”

He highlights the importance of ocean-freight as a sustainable, safe, and efficient mode of inter-continental transportation of bulk temperature-sensitive vaccines.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers are invited to register their interest in participating in the final Poseidon trials here.>>>