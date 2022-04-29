J&J Vision to Save Approximately 10 Tons of Plastic Across Europe

The company is removing the plastic pouches currently placed on the outside of European ACUVUE® deliveries and placing delivery notes inside the orders instead.

Johnson & Johnson
Apr 29th, 2022
J&j Vision Social Graphics Plastic Labels 03, April 26

As part of a broader commitment to reduce its environmental footprint, Johnson & Johnson Vision, a global leader in eye health and part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech, has announced it will be removing the plastic pouches currently placed on the outside of European ACUVUE® deliveries from 18 April 2022. The UK will follow in the next two months. The move to place delivery notes inside orders without external packaging will save approximately 10 tons of plastic across Europe every year.

In order to maintain a seamless delivery process, Johnson & Johnson Vision has introduced stickers that contain essential customer information, with plans to expand this to its wider operations.

Jacqueline Henderson, EMEA area vice president, Vision Care, says, At Johnson & Johnson Vision, we’re dedicated to reducing our environmental impact and finding sustainable solutions. This is why we’ve made the decision to optimize our packaging by removing plastic pouches and using stickers instead. It may seem like a small step, but it’s significant—even minimal changes to day-to-day processes can make a huge impact in the long run and help contribute to a healthier planet.”

This latest move will support Johnson & Johnson’s overall journey toward its 2030 net zero target. The business recently published its plans to cut its carbon footprint, reduce waste, and limit the use of natural resources. As part of this mission, Johnson & Johnson Vision has made significant progress globally, including saving 42,000 tons of CO2 annually through renewable and energy-efficient programs and moving to 100% renewable electricity in 2022, three years ahead of target.


