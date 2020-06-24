New FDA Insight Podcast on Emerging Topics

Join Dr. Anand Shah, FDA’s deputy commissioner for medical and scientific affairs, and other FDA leaders as they provide their insight into issues facing the agency—including the COVID-19 pandemic and other emerging topics.

As Dr. Shah explains, “The goal of our podcast is to educate our many stakeholders about that products that we regulate, the issues we face, and the processes that we follow in everyday plain language. We'll be discussing COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related topics.”

The 13-minute Episode #1, Fighting COVID-19 at the FDA, features FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn and Dr. Shah discussing FDA's COVID-19 efforts, including the drug development process for a COVID-19 treatment.

Visit the FDA Insight homepage.

Check out Episode #1 and the transcript.