Enter AmeriStar Competition: Deadline May 21

AmeriStar entries are accepted across 17 categories, and include three special top awards: Best of Show Award, Sustainable Packaging Award, and Design Excellence Award.

Kim Overstreet
Apr 26th, 2021
Io Pp Ameri Star2021 Logo Transparent

Entries are now being accepted for the Institute of Packaging Professionals’ AmeriStar 2021 Package Awards competition. AmeriStar is one of the industry’s broadest and most prestigious design competitions. Winning packages are displayed at PACK EXPO in the Showcase of Packaging Innovations, and all AmeriStar winners are eligible for the World Packaging Organisation’s WorldStar Packaging Awards competition.

AmeriStar entries are accepted across 17 categories, and include three special top awards: Best of Show Award, Sustainable Packaging Award, and Design Excellence Award.

AmeriStar, one of the packaging industry’s oldest and most anticipated packaging competitions, showcases the most ground-breaking, innovative packages of the year. It provides global recognition for the superb work of your team and positions your company as an innovative packaging leader in the industry. All entries in this year’s competition will once again be critiqued by an in-person panel of experts from around the packaging industry.

Entry deadline is May 21, 2021. Submit your entry here.


IoPP
The First Step to Increasing Cybersecurity is to Analyze Operational Vulnerabilities.
The First Step to Increasing Cybersecurity
There are a number of straightforward and understandable steps companies can take to protect their operations from cyberattacks. The first is to analyze operational vulnerabilities.
Apr 27th, 2021
Getty Images 1126880991
A New Model for Digitizing Supply Chain Operations
Global supply chain leaders are collaborating to shape and transform next generation digital supply chain networks.
Apr 22nd, 2021
“The healthcare sector is both a significant contributor to the global planetary health crisis and uniquely burdened by it,” says Practice Greenhealth’s “Why Sustainability” page.
30 Sustainability Stories in Healthcare Packaging
In honor of Earth Month, we round up thirty stories of varying lengths and topics in life sciences and personal care packaging sustainability.
Apr 22nd, 2021
Steriline designed an auger filling head equipped with a customized screw shape added to the PVFCM50 to protect product integrity
Bess Pro Creates Small Batch System for Powder Filling Line
Turnkey system to improve vial filling from manual and lab-scale to up to 200 vials/min provided in only 10 months despite the pandemic.
Apr 20th, 2021
Blake Griffin, senior analyst, Interact Analysis presenting on predictive maintenance strategies at PMMI's Executive Leadership Conference.
Live at the ELC: OEMs Can Monetize Predictive Maintenance
Predictive maintenance is an emerging technology for packaging and processing equipment that has the potential to disrupt the OEM business model.
Apr 19th, 2021
Inputs for materials, equipment, and labor will be getting more expensive across the board, but a tight labor market will be the biggest limiting factor for CPGs. Automation is a great way to circumvent this.
Live at the ELC: Economic Forecast for Brands Timing Their Packaging Machinery Procurement
The U.S. and global economies are poised for a long period of expansion, meaning more consumer spending power and top line growth for brands, but also higher input prices for CPGs, including materials, machinery, and labor.
Apr 19th, 2021
4:16 Hcp Title 2
Pre-Fabricated POD for Filling? Don’t Overlook One Key Topic | Modular: The Modern Way of Manufacturing Injectables
If you’re implementing a pre-fabricated POD at your facility, this Take Five video answers why you can’t overlook space for support systems. Also covered: As injectables increase, they become more customized, requiring modular, future-proof equipment.
Apr 16th, 2021
No automation needed to be replaced with the switch from PET to aluminum, which was good news for Nature’s Baby. The existing filling line is capable of handling the new aluminum bottles with limited adjustments.
Organic Baby Shampoo & Conditioner Brand is Latest of its Ilk to Go All-In for Aluminum
Nature’s Baby Organics is another recent entry in the shift away from plastic, and toward aluminum, for packaging of personal care and bath products, particularly specialty products with elements like vegan, organic, or cruelty-free.
Apr 13th, 2021
Adoption of AI in validation and other processes, including data collection and management, can result in valuable predictive qualities within a manufacturing facility.
Data and AI Accelerate Digital Transformation in Pharma
The PDA Annual Meeting emphasized the growing need for pharma manufacturing facilities to become digitalized to improve productivity, open the door to further technologies, and make the most of the ‘digitally native’ workforce.
Apr 12th, 2021
Sm Graphic Cannanis Soonke
CANnabis or CAN’Tabis: Where is Cannabis Heading Amid New Administration?
Listen in as Healthcare Packaging's director of editorial content talks new directions for cannabis regulation, packaging updates, consumer behavior, and more.
Apr 6th, 2021
Could FDA's ASCA program save submission time and boost pre-market testing consistency in the medical device industry?
Demystifying FDA’s ASCA on Biocompatibility for Expedited Review
Live from MD&M BIOMEDigital: Medical device manufacturers can potentially speed review by testing to recognized standards performed at accredited labs.
Apr 7th, 2021
The SentiAR Wearable Command Center is an interprocedural augmented reality (AR) system—with the user interface built off the Microsoft HoloLens—that enables the electrophysiologist to model the heart.
Medical Product Changes Stemming from User Centered Design
Live from MD&M BIOMEDigital: a startup, a consultancy, and a large brand owner talk about how interacting with end users changed their medical device and machinery designs.
Apr 6th, 2021
The difference between IT and OT cybersecurity attacks.
Cybersecurity 101: The Difference Between IT and OT Attacks
There are two categories of cyberattacks, but they can create a bridge to one another, creating a potential avenue for cybercriminals to access the organization.
Apr 6th, 2021
Hcp Title 60661e958299d
5 Tips To Improve Your Remote/Hybrid Audits
Whether you’re a manufacturer or contract organization, audits are a key part of ensuring quality. Don’t overlook these tips from our 'Take Five with HCP' video when switching from in-person supplier audits to virtual or hybrid audits in the pandemic.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Communicating acceptance criteria with your lab is key in mechanical testing of passive shippers.
Mechanical Testing for Passive Thermal Coolers: Practical Q&A for Life Sciences
Live from ISTA’s TempPack: Experts discuss acceptance criteria guidance, payload selection, actual product versus placebo, testing multiple product configurations, and more.
Mar 31st, 2021
Critical components need to be assessed to achieve a robust cybersecurity system.
Manufacturing Cybersecurity: Critical Components for Risk Assessment
By the second quarter of 2020, cyberattacks targeting manufacturers accounted for 33% of all incidents across all industries with losses totaling hundreds of millions of dollars. Small businesses are also at risk.
Mar 28th, 2021
A prototype based on a single-click pump in collaboration with supplier NeoCeram.
Reducing Aseptic Risk During Filling
At #PDAannual, Novo Nordisk discusses innovative solutions to modernize aseptic filling in existing facilities while minimizing downtime, regulatory impact, and rebuild.
Mar 24th, 2021
Each 'bird type' has specific ways of communicating, receiving information, and responding to crises.
Use ‘Bird Styles’ to Improve Your Communication in Crisis
Tips for communicating in a crisis so that people listen. Says one consultant, 'If you find yourself carefully crafting an email because you're instinctively cautious about how it might be received, don't write it.'
Mar 23rd, 2021
2021 Ista Virtual Forum Noblue
ISTA Forum Focuses on Packaging for Transport, and Temp Controlled Packaging
The 2021 Virtual ISTA Forum, including TransPack and TempPack, will be held on Tuesday, March 30th and Wednesday, March 31st.
Mar 22nd, 2021
Getty Images 858168758 Copy
Blow-Fill-Seal Expands in Aseptic Filling, Vaccines
Live from #PDAannual: Recent developments in the technology have bolstered the use of BFS in aseptic processing, including temperature control and needle addition for pre-filled syringes.
Mar 16th, 2021
Getty Images 1060972482
5 Tips on Remote Auditing Contract Organizations
Switching to hybrid or virtual audits? Check out these tips for a smoother transition. Additionally, PDA is holding a remote audit and inspection workshop Apr. 8.
Mar 15th, 2021
'Your lovin' gives me a thrill, but your lovin' don't pay my bills.' From Money (That's What I Want) first released in August of 1959, written by Motown's Barry Gordy and Janie Bradford.
How does Your Salary Compare?
Are you among top earners or are you sorely in need of a raise? Calling for industry-wide response to annual salary survey conducted by IoPP and covered in Packaging World Magazine.
Mar 12th, 2021
An exploded view of the Fatty 15 starter kit demonstrates the use of corrugated inserts to safely handle a glass bottle through the many-touchpoint e-comm channel in a compact format without extra space or the need for dunnage.
Subscription D2C Supplement Brand Makes Sustainable Impression at Unboxing
A new-to-science fatty acid supplement promises to improve longevity. Seraphina Therapeutics created a sustainability-minded D2C packaging and unboxing experience to align with and amplify the discovery.
Mar 12th, 2021
HIGHEST ACHIEVEMENT AWARD—Crunch Pak's Toy Story Lunch Kitz by American Packaging Corp.
FPA Announces 2021 Flexible Packaging Achievement Award Winners
The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA) announced the winners of its 65th Annual Flexible Packaging Achievement Awards Competition.
Mar 10th, 2021
Customers across the U.S. can now shop online at Loop by Ulta Beauty for beauty and personal care products in durable, sustainable packaging that can be returned for refill.
Ulta Unveils First-of-its-Kind Circular Beauty Packaging Platform
Beauty retailer Ulta partners with circular shopping platform Loop to develop an online site and system for consumers to order products in durable, reusable packaging that can be returned for refill and reuse.
Mar 9th, 2021
Part 2: RFID Labels Open Doors for Continuous Supply Chain Improvement
In this Q&A, a manager of pharmacy operations explains why RFID-embedded vial labels just may change the world of inventory management and dispensing.
Mar 9th, 2021
With the CCL/Kit Check partnership, manufacturers receive labels with RFID inlay that appear identical to their existing label—and don’t require artwork changes and new FDA approval—and do not affect packaging lines.
Part 1: From Drug Supply to Staffing, the Benefits of RFID Integrated into Vial Labels
In this Q&A, a manager of pharmacy operations explains why RFID-embedded vial labels just may change the world of inventory management and dispensing.
Mar 8th, 2021
I Stock 000021206803 Large
Modular: The Modern Way of Manufacturing Injectables
Flexibility allows manufactures to meet the needs of the growing and versatile injectables market.
Mar 4th, 2021
In 2020, the natural and organic products industry grew to $259 billion.
Update on the Natural and Organic Market Today
In 2020, the natural and organic products industry grew to $259 billion, an increase of 12.7%, with sales on track to pass $300 billion by 2023.
Mar 3rd, 2021
A technician working on the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission takes a sample from the surface of sample tube 241 to test for contamination. Each sample tube has its own unique serial number (seen on the gold-colored portion of the tube). The image was taken in a clean room facility at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, where the tubes were developed and assembled.
NASA’s Tubes Withstand the Trip to Mars
With the successful touchdown of the Perseverance Rover on Mars in February, we look at the tubes powering data collection.
Feb 26th, 2021
Medical Vials Cold Chain
Part 2: COVID-19 Squeezes the Cold Supply Chain
Keren Sookne, content director at Healthcare Packaging, discusses supplier efforts to move COVID vaccine forward, its effect on the cold supply chain and its toll on workers and infrastructure.
Feb 25th, 2021