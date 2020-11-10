Delta Robots for Packaging Line Optimization

ABB's IRB 390 has a 35% faster pick speed and 45% increase in payload (up to 15 kg), compared to ABB’s IRB 360-8/1130 FlexPicker.

In a demo for ABB at PACK EXPO Connects, Justin Stephens, director of marketing at Kaitech Automation, explained how its use of just two ABB delta robots enabled Kaitech to reduce a customer’s eight production lines into one cell. The delta robot featured in Stephens’ demo in the ABB booth is ABB’s new IRB 390 FlexPacker delta robot.

ABB says the IRB 390 has a 35% faster pick speed and 45% increase in payload (up to 15 kg), compared to ABB’s IRB 360-8/1130 FlexPicker. The IRB 390 is available as a four- and five-axis variant delta robot.

Also highlighted was ABB’s PickMaster Twin robotic software for vision-guided, random flow picking and packing applications, which uses digital twin technology to simulate packing stations in order to optimize the picking process before the stations are physically constructed. The software features a color vision system that can support up to 10 cameras for accurate position guidance and feature inspection.