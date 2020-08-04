Pandemic Cancels In-Person PACK EXPO International

PMMI Media Group launches new live, web-based event: PACK EXPO Connects 2020.

Sean Riley
Aug 4th, 2020

After thoughtful consultation with the PMMI Board of Directors, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, has made the difficult decision to cancel its in-person PACK EXPO International and Healthcare Packaging EXPO in Chicago this year.  The PMMI Board determined that due to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic and the current state and local regulations, it was not possible to have a safe and productive event for attendees and exhibitors. 

To ensure this essential industry remains connected, PMMI Media Group is using their digital marketing expertise and extensive industry knowledge to launch a brand new live, web-based event, PACK EXPO Connects 2020, Nov. 9-13, complete with live chats, live product demos and equipment and engaging educational opportunities.

“For over six decades, PACK EXPO has been here to serve and connect the industry, and while the pandemic makes it impossible to meet in person this year, connecting the industry is still our top priority. PMMI Media Group is putting all of the power of the PACK EXPO brand into fostering connections between consumer-packaged goods companies (CPGs) and suppliers by driving the entire industry to PACK EXPO Connects,” says Jim Pittas, president and CEO, PMMI.

PACK EXPO Connects will facilitate exhibitor and attendee interaction while continuing to provide the ability to see machinery in action through this new platform. This exciting online experience will also offer world-class educational opportunities, including daily Jumpstart sessions on hot topics from industry thought leaders along with the Innovation Stages, a staple at previous PACK EXPO events. The new Solution Room will feature expert-led education sessions, and PMMI Media Group editors will discuss highlights via Daily Download sessions, bringing attendees up to speed on the latest and greatest solutions on display at PACK EXPO Connects. A special Packaging and Processing Women’s Leadership Network event will feature an address from Jan Tharp, president and CEO at Bumble Bee Foods.

“Connecting the industry has never been more essential as packaging addresses the critical needs of this pandemic,” adds Laura Thompson, vice president, trade shows, PMMI. “While nothing can replace an in-person event, PACK EXPO Connects will push digital boundaries of virtual to provide the resources the industry needs to solve todays unique packaging challenges.” 

For more information on exhibiting or attending PACK EXPO Connects, visit packexpoconnects.com. For any additional questions or concerns, contact the PMMI Show Department at expo@pmmi.org or by phone at 571.612.3200.


PMMI Media Group is putting the power of the PACK EXPO brand into connecting CPGs and OEMs via PACK EXPO Connects.
1 Fda For News
FDA Guidance: Expiration Dating of Unit-Dose Repackaged Solid Oral Dosage Form Drug Products
A new 4-page guidance from FDA comes on the heels of an increase in repackaging drugs for administration as a single dose.
Aug 3rd, 2020
Getty Images Resized
Hand Sanitizer Spike Here to Stay
U.K. co-packers’ association reports that inquiries for personal care items rocketed by more than 500% shortly after the coronavirus lockdown was implemented.
Aug 2nd, 2020
Monique Sprueill of Johnson &amp; Johnson addresses supply chain management for ATMPs.
Innovative Therapies Demand Data and Risk Management in Supply Chain
Gene and cell therapies delivered to patients struggling for their lives further complicate an already complicated supply chain. Data and analytics throughout the process are essential to maintaining the integrity needed.
Jul 29th, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 07 28 At 2 44 16 Pm
2020 Healthcare Package Design Gallery
Months and years go into designing an over-the-counter package to ensure the consumer can safely use it, often in mere seconds.
Jul 28th, 2020
The Cobot Expo will take place online July 28-30.
Cobot Deployment Shines in COVID-19 Pandemic
Leading up to its virtual Cobot Expo this week, Universal Robots highlighted several cases where small companies have been using collaborative automation to keep production going amid the crisis.
Jul 27th, 2020
The future of manufacturing can&apos;t be imagined in a present-forward mindset. Innovation comes from the future-back.
Reverse Engineering the Organization
A new book reveals how “future-back” thinking—defining what the company will look like decades from now and working backwards—can encourage innovative ideas that will create breakthrough growth.
Jul 24th, 2020
Blisters 002 0
Study Evaluates Benefits of Atmosphere Control in Blisters
Companies partnered to (1) compare the efficacy of Activ-Blister packaging configurations with cold-form foil in maintaining the stability of a model tableted drug product and (2) compare results to an Accelerated Stability Assessment Program study.
Jul 22nd, 2020
Reusablepackaging Logo E1474478209295
Climate Change Interest Isn’t Ideology, It’s Economics
Economics is the new driver of climate change initiatives, according to Reusable Packaging Association. Attention to packaging selection and management can not only help reduce negative sustainability impacts, but also create new value streams.
Jul 20th, 2020
Udi
Med Devices and the FDA: Extended Deadline, Worker Safety
In extending UDI compliance dates for low-risk products, FDA cited challenges related to COVID-19. CDRH also issued recommendations for personnel safety in med device manufacturing.
Jul 17th, 2020
Getty Images 10134048 Small
Packaging Pros Bullish on Security & Salary Despite Uncertainty
Packaging seems insulated from much of the economic fallout of COVID-19, though not everyone is fairing equally. Women, for instance, seem to be entering the industry, and soon should be matriculating into higher salaried positions left by retiring men.
Jul 14th, 2020
Moxie uses cardstock for its MX line of live resin products.
Moxie Cannabis Makes Move from Plastic to Paper—at a Cost
Company replaces plastic and paper sleeves for its range of cannabis products with more costly FSC-certified, chlorine-free paper, as part of its vision to become the first fully-integrated, carbon-negative cannabis company.
Jul 14th, 2020
Sm Graphic Sookne
Healthcare Counterfeiters Flourish During COVID-19
Healthcare Packaging's Keren Sookne makes her unPACKed with PMMI debut with PPE shortages, the potential for a vaccine and fake COVID-19 tests dominating the mainstream news.
Jul 14th, 2020
Pearlcbd Productset fw
CBD Line Uses NFC for Consumer Trust, Education
Intelligent packaging brings transparency to a crowded industry, offering education often missing in the CBD and cannabis sector.
Jul 10th, 2020
Getty Images 900589682
Cannabis Branding - an Uphill Battle?
Between the fight for precious retail shelf space, and a consumer selection process that is based mostly on cost and quality, cannabis brand loyalty may be a struggle to find.
Jul 10th, 2020
Arnaud Dumas de Rauly, co-Founder and CEO of The Blinc Group, addressed the virtual crowd at MJBizConNEXT Direct.
6 Considerations for Automating Cannabis Filling
From maintenance and certification to new data technologies, there’s a lot to think about when purchasing filling and capping equipment.
Jul 9th, 2020
Just like in this iceberg image, hidden operating costs can sink you. Total cost of ownership enables gathering better data and understanding for better informed decisions.
It’s All About the Cost, Not the Price
Just like all change management, total cost of ownership is a journey that has transformational results when successfully implemented.
Jul 9th, 2020
Regular Compact Cotton Icecream Gj Copy
Tampons in an Ice Cream Pint Make a Whimsical Statement
Feminine care company Rael launches a unique recyclable carton in stores and online.
Jul 1st, 2020
Screen Shot 2020 06 29 At 5 39 26 Pm
Packaging Robotics Playbook
This new playbook from Packaging World showcases the trends, case studies, and how-to tips to help you make the best possible robot purchasing and application decisions for your operation.
Jun 29th, 2020
Getty Images 1166343970
Recycling Takes Another Hit During Pandemic, Part II
The Coronavirus pandemic is creating a growing waste crisis even as we see images of the earth’s environment clearing from less pollution. A few months into the crisis, and the numbers are staggering.
Jun 29th, 2020
Labs 131 Instron
Ready-to-Use and Development Services Grow with Injectables Market
Challenges around injectable products include regulatory requirements, pricing pressures, and an increasingly complex industry landscape.
Jun 26th, 2020
Getty Images 116406615
Q&A: MIT Operations Researcher Talks COVID-19 Vaccination Hurdles
An expert discusses some of the environmental, research, and packaging concerns in supplying populations with a COVID-19 vaccine.
Jun 25th, 2020
FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn
New FDA Insight Podcast on Emerging Topics
First guest: FDA commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn on fighting COVID-19 at FDA.
Jun 24th, 2020
Medical Devices Blue
Proposed Medical Devices Standard Will Help Validate Cleaning Methods
The goal of the proposed standard is to help medical device manufacturers, testing laboratories, and regulatory bodies identify the appropriate method(s) for evaluating whether a medical device can be adequately cleaned.
Jun 23rd, 2020
The MyKirei by Kao line debuted in April, with the first phase offering three products: Nourishing Shampoo, Conditioner, and Hand Wash.
AIR Bottle for Personal Care Line Reduces Plastic by 50%
New personal care line, MyKirei by Kao, reflects the company’s Kirei, or ‘beautiful,’ Lifestyle Plan, with sustainable packaging that uses two pouches to create a ‘revolutionary’ rigid bottle.
Jun 22nd, 2020
The GKF 2600, which was developed for the high-performance range, achieves an output of more than 110,000 capsules per hour with capsule size 00.
Pharma Contract Manufacturer Expands Large Batch Production to 110,000 Capsules Per Hour
Wiewelhove expands capsule filling line, enabling the company to fill pellets into capsules with the GKF 2600 from Syntegon Technology. Collaboration on special requests led to a smooth implementation.
Jun 18th, 2020
Gary Lerner, president at Gateway Checker Corporation, presented at GS1 Connect.
3 EPCIS Data Exchange Issues in Pharma Traceability
Conformance testing services have emerged to cut down on wasted back-and-forth between manufacturers and trading partners to get efficient data exchange up and running.
Jun 16th, 2020
Fig5a
Viral Hashtag Highlights Disparities in Academia, Healthcare
#BlackInTheIvory is offering an outlet for some Black scientists to share their experiences.
Jun 16th, 2020
PMMI President &amp; CEO Featured on CBS Chicago
PMMI Takes to CBS Airways Seeking Govt. Clarity on PACK EXPO
Trade show industry coming together for status report on future McCormick Place conventions in the wake of COVID-19
Jun 11th, 2020
Device
Quotables and By the Numbers: Device Security, Supply Chain, and More
Fast facts in and around healthcare packaging.
Jun 11th, 2020
Pre-labeled pouches, seen here from their transparent backs, are being opened and filled in the GP-M3000 before being vibrated to settle the buds, then heat-sealed.
Harvest Health Automates Cannabis Pouch Filling
Adding automated weighing and pouch filling brought Harvest the consistency and filling speed needed to help continue to meet growing market demand and prepare for future market growth.
Jun 8th, 2020
Getty Images 1206600831 (1)
GS-1 Virtual Event on Supply Chain
June 16-17 join your peers for industry sessions, innovation and tech discussions as well as network with peers in a virtual setting.
Jun 5th, 2020