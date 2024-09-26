New packaging solutions for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
TekniPlex Healthcare to Debut Its Strongest-ever Reinforced Paper for Medical Device Packaging Applications

HPC74 Series of reinforced medical paper can withstand exceptionally demanding needs for protection, distribution and sterilization.

Sep 26, 2024
The HPC74 Series features the highest puncture and tear strength of all TekniPlex Healthcare reinforced papers to date, as well as outstanding porosity levels.
TekniPlex Healthcare

This content was written and submitted by the supplier. It has only been modified to comply with this publication’s space and style.

TekniPlex Healthcare, which utilizes advanced materials science expertise to help deliver better patient outcomes, is set to unveil its strongest-ever reinforced paper for medical device packaging applications at PACK EXPO International 2024, November 3-6 in Chicago. At its Booth W-14065, the company will debut its HPC74 Series of reinforced medical paper, whose heat-seal coated construction can withstand exceptionally demanding needs for protection, distribution and sterilization.

The HPC74 Series features the highest puncture and tear strength of all TekniPlex Healthcare reinforced papers to date, as well as outstanding porosity levels. Available in various proprietary coating formulations, the high-performing, breathable medical-grade paper provides a clean peel and wide processing windows for rollstock and lidding applications.

A high-quality, cost-effective breathable sterile barrier material, TekniPlex Healthcare’s HPC74 Series significantly outperforms traditional paper products in tear and seal strength values, while providing exceptional microbial barrier protection. The paper’s consistent coating is applied utilizing the company’s advanced air knife coating technologies, and seals effectively to a wide variety of flexible and rigid forming films, including polyvinyl chloride (PVC), polyethylene terephthalate glycol (PETG) and TekniPlex Healthcare’s proprietary copolyester, TekniMD® PX. For confidence-instilling seal integrity assurance, upon opening the paper exhibits dense white adhesive transfer to the film surface.

“As medical devices and their supply chains become increasingly sophisticated and complex,  they naturally require protective solutions rooted in sound materials science,” said Chris Qualters, CEO of TekniPlex Healthcare. “The HPC74 Series represents our most durable coated paper solution to date, and is just one of the many groundbreaking solutions we’ll be highlighting at PACK EXPO this year.”

Sustainability-minded blister films

Also at PACK EXPO, TekniPlex Healthcare will exhibit several sustainability-minded blister packaging solutions, including the world’s first fully transparent recyclable mid-barrier blister package. Recyclable in geographies where the #5 (polypropylene) recycling stream is available, the mid-barrier blisters feature a polyolefin blister film paired with a barrier PP lidding film. When introduced last year, the solution marked the first time a formed blister + lidding combination with moisture barrier was certified as recyclable – a significant milestone. TekniPlex Healthcare also will exhibit a recyclable polyester mono-material blister + lidding combination, suitable for products that do not require barrier protection.

TekniPlex Healthcare also offers pharmaceutical-grade blister film with 30% post-consumer recycled content (PCR). Incorporating Octal rDPET™ Sheet technology from PET industry leader Alpek Polyester, the blister film is suitable for a wide array of primary packaging applications, Alpek Polyester’s branded Octal rDPET™ Sheet technology incorporates 30% PCR content on a mass balance basis. When combined with TekniPlex’s polyester lidding, Teknilid® Push, the film-plus-lidding blister system also is fully recyclable in the polyester recycling stream where recycling infrastructure exists. The benchmark-setting new blister film meets all pharmaceutical requirements for PET as outlined in the European Pharmacopoeia Section 3.1.15, and United States Pharmacopoeia Section 661.1.

Also at PACK EXPO, TekniPlex Healthcare will showcase a range of coated Tyvek® solutions utilized for form-fill-seal and die-cut applications. Among other related news, the company recently expanded its Tyvek® converting capability to the European Union. The initiative builds upon TekniPlex Healthcare’s existing US-based efforts, expedites EU market access for many customers, and opens avenues for increased market penetration overall.

Later this year, TekniPlex Healthcare also will open a new facility in Madison, WI. Commencing with state-of-the-art air knife capabilities for coated Tyvek® and reinforced paper, the plant will subsequently showcase a seven-color extended gamut flexographic printing press utilizing both water- and solvent-based inks. The high-definition printer features fast changeover to help expedite customer delivery times and minimize waste compared to previous technologies in the production environment.

Finally, TekniPlex Healthcare also will showcase its Flexapharm® SBC series of PVDC (polyvinylidene chloride) coated PVC structures, which offer exemplary barrier against oxygen and moisture. Also on display will be an array of Aclar® laminates designed to preserve the efficacy and shelf life of drugs with demanding environmental protection requirements.

 

 

