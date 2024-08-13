The security seal integrated in the needle protection system is automatically activated when pulling off the syringe cap and irreversibly indicates the first opening.

Key Takeaways:

Needle-Trap is said to be the only needle protection system worldwide whose needle trap is directly integrated into the label

The integrated seal function eliminates the need for an additional blister pack

The utilization of these heparin syringes with Needle-Trap Secu can reduce waste by 46% compared to conventional blister packs





Sterinova, a Canadian subsidiary of the medical technology company B. Braun, is a leading specialist in ready-to-use injectable drugs. The company has been successfully using Schreiner MediPharm’s proven Needle-Trap system for its prefilled heparin syringes since 2016. This solution provides effective protection against needlestick injuries while saving space and resources thanks to its compact design. Needle-Trap is said to be the only needle protection system worldwide whose needle trap is directly integrated into the label—an innovative combination enabling ease of use in daily healthcare settings while containing clearly less plastics compared to conventional needle protection systems.

The new variant, Needle-Trap Secu, additionally offers integrated first-opening indication: A special seal tab secures the integrity of the prefilled syringe until its used. Pulling off the syringe cap automatically activates the seal, which irreversibly indicates that the seal has been opened. The integrated seal function eliminates the need for an additional blister pack resulting in considerable space savings as well as reducing waste and cutting costs. In addition, special security elements prevent undetected reuse of the seal.

“We have been using Needle-Trap for nearly ten years because it allows us to perfectly combine needle protection and sustainability,” says Pierre Beaulieu, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Sterinova. “We are delighted to see that the new Needle-Trap Secu solution further enhances the positive properties, now also enabling us to offer our prefilled heparin syringes in loosely packaged form in a box because the integrity of each individual syringe is protected by the security seal.”

© Schreiner MediPharm Hospitals benefit from the multifunctional solution because additional blister packs are no longer needed. That leads to a significant waste reduction.