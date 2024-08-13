Key Takeaways:
- Needle-Trap is said to be the only needle protection system worldwide whose needle trap is directly integrated into the label
- The integrated seal function eliminates the need for an additional blister pack
- The utilization of these heparin syringes with Needle-Trap Secu can reduce waste by 46% compared to conventional blister packs
Sterinova, a Canadian subsidiary of the medical technology company B. Braun, is a leading specialist in ready-to-use injectable drugs. The company has been successfully using Schreiner MediPharm’s proven Needle-Trap system for its prefilled heparin syringes since 2016. This solution provides effective protection against needlestick injuries while saving space and resources thanks to its compact design. Needle-Trap is said to be the only needle protection system worldwide whose needle trap is directly integrated into the label—an innovative combination enabling ease of use in daily healthcare settings while containing clearly less plastics compared to conventional needle protection systems.
The new variant, Needle-Trap Secu, additionally offers integrated first-opening indication: A special seal tab secures the integrity of the prefilled syringe until its used. Pulling off the syringe cap automatically activates the seal, which irreversibly indicates that the seal has been opened. The integrated seal function eliminates the need for an additional blister pack resulting in considerable space savings as well as reducing waste and cutting costs. In addition, special security elements prevent undetected reuse of the seal.
“We have been using Needle-Trap for nearly ten years because it allows us to perfectly combine needle protection and sustainability,” says Pierre Beaulieu, Vice President Sales and Marketing at Sterinova. “We are delighted to see that the new Needle-Trap Secu solution further enhances the positive properties, now also enabling us to offer our prefilled heparin syringes in loosely packaged form in a box because the integrity of each individual syringe is protected by the security seal.”
Hospitals benefit from the multifunctional solution because additional blister packs are no longer needed. That leads to a significant waste reduction.
“According to our calculations, the utilization of our heparin syringes with Needle-Trap Secu can reduce waste by 46% compared to conventional blister packs,” says Pierre Beaulieu, Vice President Sales and Marketing from Sterinova. In addition, the compact Needle-Trap solution contributes to considerable reductions of CO2 emissions due to the reduction of waste at source, before the product is delivered to hospitals. This approach impacts positively the whole supply chain from the manufacturing site up to the waste destruction by hospitals. Moreover, the label-integrated needle trap consists of up to 50% re-granulated material, which further reduces the environmental footprint.