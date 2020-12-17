HDA Statement on FDA Authorization of First COVID-19 Vaccine

HDA President and CEO Chester “Chip” Davis, Jr., released the following Dec. 11. 2020 statement on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) decision to grant Emergency Use Authorization of the first COVID-19 vaccine, manufactured by Pfizer and BioNTech:

“Today’s decision by the FDA marks a historic turning point in the fight against this global pandemic. While we acknowledge the hard work and determination that got us to this moment, we also recognize that this is just the first step as the federal and state governments partner with the healthcare supply chain to mobilize a logistics undertaking unlike any this country has ever seen. “As the public and private sectors join in this highly coordinated effort, HDA pharmaceutical distributors — a critical link between manufacturers and provider points of administration — stand ready to help turn vaccines into vaccinations, employing their expertise to ensure newly approved COVID-19 vaccines are distributed safely, efficiently and quickly to the American public.”





