LaunchWorks CDMO Approved to Provide Viral Transport Media

The company’s Viral Transport Media is available in the form of bulk tubes, large volume containers and a specimen kit,

LaunchWorks CDMO, a contract development and manufacturing company serving the life science market, has been approved to manufacture and distribute Viral Transport Media, in accordance with Section IV.B of the FDA’s COVID-19 Transport Media Policy. c, which will include a tube of sterile LaunchWorks VTM, a biohazard bag and an absorbent bag. Additional options include Nylon-flocked NP swab, Barcode or QP-coded labels, patient card, and a UN 3373 return box.

As an FDA-registered ISO 13485 certified company, LaunchWorks is a division of Integreon Global–a complete packaging systems provider–which has supported LaunchWorks’ expansion in molecular diagnostics with the additions of service offerings, including an automation program designed to help its customers be more competitive.

Recently, a significant portion of the company’s efforts have involved the response to the COVID-19 crisis, and the company believes the development of Viral Transfer Media is a valuable addition. This VTM is one step closer to the company offering an end-to-end system for customers supporting the fight against COVID-19.