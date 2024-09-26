New packaging solutions for life sciences, all at PACK EXPO in Chicago
Quick Hits: CDMOs/CMOs in the News

Formulated Solutions, PCI Pharma Services, and West Pharmaceutical Services highlight expansions and other developments.

Joseph Derr
Sep 26, 2024
CDMOs
There is high demand for CDMOs and CMOs in today's market.

Three contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) and contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs) are on the move:

●     CDMO Formulated Solutions in Cleveland, Tenn., has added a third Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) aerosol production line, boosting its manufacturing capacity of aerosol foams for topical pharmaceutical preparations. The new high-speed line features a mass flow filler for precise filling, automated leak detection to meet US Department of Transportation (DOT) regulations, and fully automated secondary bundling for retail distribution. This expansion helps the company meet rising aerosol packaging demand, expected to hit $7.5 billion by 2032.

●      West Pharmaceutical Services recently completed an $80 million expansion at its Grand Rapids, Mich., facility that will help bolster the CMO’s capacity for producing injectable drug systems for diabetes and obesity treatments. 

●      PCI Pharma Services reports that it became the first drug product CDMO to successfully complete a multi-agency inspection under the ICMRA's Collaborative Hybrid Inspection Pilot (CHIP) program. The inspection, conducted by regulatory agencies from multiple countries, ensures PCI’s Bedford, N.H., campus complies with international standards for sterile fill-finish and lyophilization.


